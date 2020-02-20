Car driver taken to hospital after accident involving bus, trailer

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident along Woodlands Road on Thursday morning (Feb 20).

The police were alerted to the accident at about 8am. The incident involved the man's car, a bus and a trailer.

The car driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the police.

A photo of the incident showed an overturned sedan in the middle of the road, beside a trailer.

The car's front looked badly smashed in, with the door on the driver's side hanging off the vehicle.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned motorists of the accident at about 8.50am.

In a subsequent tweet about 10 minutes later it said there was congestion until Turf Club Avenue, and warned motorists to avoid the left lane in a tweet nearly two hours after that.

Police investigations are ongoing.



