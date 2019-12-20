Delays expected at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints over holiday season: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers using the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays can expect delays and heavy traffic, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Dec 20).



Traffic flow through both land checkpoints is expected to be particularly heavy between Dec 20 and Jan 1, and the weekend before Christmas (Dec 21 to 22 this year) is one of the busiest weekends, it said.



"Travellers using the land checkpoints during this end-year holiday season can expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary,” ICA said.



"Security at our checkpoints remains the ICA's top priority against any potential threats to Singapore."

With security checks coupled with a large number of travellers using the checkpoints at the same time, traffic build-up is "inevitable and delays can be expected", it said.

ICA encouraged travellers to factor in the additional time needed for immigration clearance into their plans.



PASSPORT VALIDITY

It also reminded them to bring the right passports and check that they are valid for at least six months before setting off on their journey.

"During peak periods, ICA has encountered many instances of travellers turning up at the land checkpoints either with a wrong passport, or without a passport," said ICA, noting that such cases will cause unnecessary delays, add to traffic build-up and inconvenience other travellers.

Passports that have been reported to be lost can no longer be used for travelling, even if they are subsequently found, as they will be cancelled by ICA.

Any attempt to use such passports may be punished by a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 10 years' jail, or both.

Such passports that have been recovered must be surrendered to ICA within 14 days. failure to surrender the recovered passport may be punished with a fine of up to S$3,000, up to two years' jail, or both.



PROHIBITED ITEMS

Travellers were also reminded not to carry prohibited items such as firecrackers, pop pops and chewing gum.



Travellers who carry dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should also declare these to ICA officers before checks.



AVOID QUEUE-CUTTING



ICA also said there have been "many instances of queue-cutting" at both checkpoints during peak periods, which can cause congestion and compromise safety.

It reminded motorists to observe traffic rules and cooperate with checkpoint officers.



Before embarking on their journeys, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE.



Motorists can also check ICA’s Facebook page for updates on the traffic situation at both checkpoints.



Checkpoint officers will monitor traffic conditions on a real-time basis and ensure optimal deployment of resources, with ICA also working with traffic police to ensure road discipline at critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints.



ELECTRONIC ARRIVAl CARDS FOR FOREIGN VISITORS

ICA encouraged foreign visitors to submit their arrival cards online via the SG Arrival Card e-service on the ICA website or mobile application for greater convenience.

They can submit the electronic arrival cards up to 14 days ahead of their arrival in Singapore.

This means that they do not need to fill up the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation card and will only need to produce their passports for immigration clearance upon arrival.

