Work-from-home to remain as default; Jobs Support Scheme extended to July

SINGAPORE: Work-from-home will continue to remain the default, even as Singapore transitions through Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) in the coming weeks, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jun 13).

For employees who need to go to the workplace, start times must be staggered and flexible working hours implemented. Workers should not be cross-deployed to multiple worksites.

Workplaces are also not allowed to have social gatherings or serve food and beverages at work-related events, said MOH.

Singapore moved into the first stage of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) on Jun 14, after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases. More restrictions will be eased in the second stage from Jun 21, when dining-in at F&B outlets can resume in groups of two.



EXTENDED SUPPORT MEASURES

With restrictions on activities like dining-in and indoor mask-off sports and exercise still in place, measures such as the Jobs Support Scheme will be extended for businesses and workers.

Under the scheme, businesses in affected sectors will receive 30 per cent subsidy for local workers' salaries for three weeks from Jun 21. They will receive 10 per cent subsidy for the two weeks starting from Jul 12.

The Government previously announced that sectors required to remain closed until Jun 20 will receive 10 per cent from Jun 21 to Jun 30.

“We recognise that some businesses will be impacted and therefore, the Ministry of Finance will continue to extend the support measures,” said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong at a press conference on Friday.

“Regrettably, we are unable to proceed with our second stage of reopening in light of the latest outbreaks and big cluster that we have discovered in Bukit Merah, and now we have to adjust our plans,” he said.



Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, announced extended support measures for the F&B industry.

Hawkers who are self-employed will receive rental waivers and subsidies for fees for table cleaning and centralised dishwashing services, he said. This will apply to stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

For workers who remain affected by the tighter measures, the COVID-19 recovery temporary grant will be extended to the end of July, he added.

Existing recipients of this grant can apply for a second round of support in July. More details will be announced later, said MOH.



MANDATORY REGULAR TESTING FOR STAFF IN UNMASKED ACTIVITIES

Staff who work in high-risk settings with unmasked customers, or where there is prolonged contact between individuals, will have to undergo a 14-day testing cycle from mid-July.

The Government previously announced that people who work in these high-risk settings will have to go through regular COVID-19 testing, regardless of their vaccination status.

This includes staff of dine-in F&B outlets, personal care and appearance services that require removal of masks such as facials, saunas and make-up services, and gym and fitness studios where clients are unmasked.

“Most of such testing can be done through a system of self-swabs, by the employees themselves and supervised by the employers,” said Mr Wong, adding that the Government will be training employers to do this.

The training will be provided at no cost for the next three months and antigen rapid test kits will be made available for this purpose.

For small businesses unable to organise the supervised self-swabs on their own, their staff can get tested at Quick Test Centres, said the minister. One centre will be set up at Tekka and another in Yishun, and both will begin operating on Jun 21. More centres will be set up later.

The Government will also facilitate earlier vaccination of people who work in these settings to minimise COVID-19 transmission, MOH said.

