Citizens' panel to discuss work-life harmony now open for applications

SINGAPORE: Applications are now open for members of the public to join a citizens' panel to discuss and make recommendations on work-life harmony issues, it was announced on Monday (Jul 15).

First announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat in June, the panel is part of a series of Government engagements with Singaporeans on marriage and parenthood issues led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

About 50 members of the public will be chosen to participate in discussions spanning four sessions.

"Over the four sessions, participants will deliberate, discuss, and make informed recommendations on how we, as a society, can develop solutions to create the conditions for work-life harmony in Singapore," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a media release.

"Participants in the panel take ownership of their ideas by formulating a set of their own recommendations, which will be presented to the Government in November 2019."

The Government will then review and respond to the panel's recommendations early next year.

The citizens' panel is a chance for Singaporeans to work directly with the Government and "shape a new consensus" , said the media release.

The panel will aim to "identify underlying factors" and gain deeper insights on issues that affect Singaporeans’ work-life harmony, in the context of supporting families.

It will also aim to "identify trade-offs and develop solutions", including ones that can be undertaken directly by business owners, supervisors and workers, to create conditions for work-life harmony in Singapore.

"Workplace culture and social norms are powerful influences on Singaporeans’ choices at work and in their personal lives, including their decisions on dating, marriage, having children, and caring for family members," said PMO's media release.

"There are currently policies in place to support more family-friendly workplace practices."

It added: "However, these policies also need to be complemented by cultural and mindset shifts, which cannot be determined by Government policies alone."

Singapore citizens aged 21 years old and above can apply from Monday until Jul 31 at http://www.ideas.gov.sg/public/CitizensPanel_WorkLifeHarmony.



Those selected will be notified by early September.