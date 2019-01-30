Work on North-South Corridor between Sin Ming, Ang Mo Kio to begin by Q2

SINGAPORE: The construction of a road tunnel between Sin Ming Avenue and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will begin by the second quarter of 2019, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 30).

The 800m long dual three-lane road tunnel, part of the 21.5km long North-South Corridor (NSC), will be integrated with the future Cross Island Line’s Teck Ghee MRT station, LTA said.

The North South Corridor tunnel between Sin Ming Avenue and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. (Map: LTA)

In addition to the tunnel, an MRT station box and commuter facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges, bus stops, sheltered walkways and cycling paths will also be constructed between Sin Ming Avenue and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The contract was awarded to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (Singapore) at a contract sum of S$615.9 million, LTA said.

The contractor has worked on infrastructure projects including the Circle Line and Downtown Line and is currently involved in the construction of tunnels at multiple areas along the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The NSC, Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor, will feature continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes, in line with the Government's car-lite vision. It is expected to be completed by 2026.