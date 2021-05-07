COVID-19: Singapore stops accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk countries

Workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works will be allowed to enter, says the Manpower Ministry.

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not accept new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk countries and regions with immediate effect, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several places around the world.

The new restriction excludes workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works, who will be allowed to enter, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (May 7).

Higher risk countries and regions refer to all places except Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.



Work pass holders who had earlier obtained approval to enter Singapore will have their arrivals rescheduled in the coming weeks.



“In this period of heightened alert, we are making changes to the entry of work pass holders who have earlier obtained approvals to arrive from higher-risk countries and regions from Tuesday onwards,” MOM said.

Workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process industry who have obtained approval will be allowed to enter as approved. However, a small group with planned arrivals in June will be rescheduled to arrive in subsequent weeks, said the ministry.

Migrant domestic workers who have already obtained approval will also be allowed to enter as approved, with the exception of some who have planned arrivals before Jun 7.

They will be rescheduled to arrive in subsequent weeks, MOM said.

Other work pass holders who have obtained approval to enter before Jul 5 will not be allowed to enter.

“We will inform employers on when to re-apply for entry when the situation has stabilised and will prioritise them for entry approval then,” the ministry said.

"In view of the need to reschedule the entry of work pass holders who had already obtained approval to enter, we regret that we will not be accepting new entry applications from higher-risk countries/regions with immediate effect, except for workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works who we will continue to allow entry."



These changes will not affect work pass holders already given approval or are seeking the green light to enter Singapore from lower-risk countries and regions under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA), Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and other approved travel lanes, said MOM.

The ministry also said it will be reaching out to affected work pass holders and their employers about the changes to their entry dates.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of work pass holders and their employers for these changes,” MOM said.

“They are necessary to enable workers to enter in a safe and calibrated manner, and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 importation.”

