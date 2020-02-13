Work passes of 2 workers cancelled for breaching COVID-19 requirements: MOM

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked the work passes of two workers after they entered Singapore without approval from the ministry.

MOM on Thursday (Feb 13) has also suspended the work pass privileges of their employers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of efforts to manage COVID-19 situation in Singapore, all work pass holders with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days and planning to enter or return to Singapore, are required to obtain the ministry’s approval before they start their journey.

The requirements had taken effect on Feb 8.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The workers entered Singapore on Feb 11 even though their applications to enter the country were not approved, MOM said.

"Even though the employers were informed of the outcome at least 12 hours before the workers’ intended arrival, they still made the journey and entered Singapore on Feb 11,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that it has ordered the employers to repatriate the workers within 24 hours, and the workers are permanently banned from working in Singapore.

MOM has suspended the employers’ work pass privileges for one year.

This is not the first time the Manpower Ministry has revoked work passes and suspended employers’ privileges for breaching requirements that were put in place to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the ministry said it revoked the work passes of four people and suspended the work pass privileges of six employers for breaching Leave of Absence (LOA) requirements.

It was announced on Feb 6 that all work pass holders with recent travel history to mainland China are required to serve a mandatory 14-day LOA upon their arrival in Singapore.

REMINDER TO ALL EMPLOYERS AND EMPLOYEES

MOM on Thursday reminded all employers to seek approval for work pass holders with recent travel history to mainland China to enter Singapore.

“Employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until approval has been obtained from MOM," said the ministry.

“Upon the employee’s arrival in Singapore, they will be required to serve a mandatory 14-day Leave of Absence. Employers and employees have a joint duty to ensure that employee behaves responsibly during the LOA."

The Manpower Ministry added that it will not hesitate to take enforcement measures against errant employers or employees who do not comply with the requirements, including the revocation of work passes and suspension of work pass privileges.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

