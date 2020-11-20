4 work passes revoked after breach of COVID-19 stay-home notice requirements

SINGAPORE: Work passes of three work permit holders and an S pass holder have been revoked after they breached stay-home notice requirements in the past three months, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Nov 20).

They left their places of residence without valid reasons and without seeking MOM’s permission during the stay-home notice period.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Two work pass holders who left their stay-home notice residences were detected by the MOM-issued Smartwatch," the ministry said in a press release.

"The other two work pass holders, who served stay-home notice at dedicated facilities and were not required to wear the Smartwatch, were reported by a member of public and an employer."



A total of 44 work passes have been revoked since May 1 following breaches of stay-home notice requirements, MOM said, adding that the majority of work pass holders have complied with the requirements.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"MOM reminds all work pass holders and their employers to comply with the quarantine order or stay-home notice requirements," said the ministry.



Those who fail to do so, including people who tamper or remove the electronic monitoring device during the quarantine order or stay-home notice period, will be liable to prosecution, MOM said.

Advertisement

"MOM will continue to take enforcement actions against work pass holders who do not comply with the requirements, including the revocation of work passes," added the ministry.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram