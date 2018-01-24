Work safety trainer jailed for forging certificates and safety passes

SINGAPORE: A workplace safety trainer has been sentenced to 10 months' jail for forging certificates and safety passes for the Building Construction Supervisor Safety (BCSS) course, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Ramanathan Thamilselvan, a trainer with Work Safe Consultants, sold the forged documents to workers without conducting any training and assessments. The offences took place between January and March 2016, MOM said.

The safety training course is compulsory for construction workers who are assigned to a supervisory role at a work site.

The maximum penalty for the forgery of certificates, false entries and false declarations under the Workplace Safety and Health Act is a fine of up to S$5,000 and up to six months' jail for each charge.

In its media release, the ministry said that two directors from two other workplace safety and health training providers were also each sentenced to 10 months' jail for similar offences in August and September last year.

The directors - Sellachamy Somasundaran from Maha Safety Training Centre and Md Abu Zahin Mostafizur from Pioneer Skill Training Centre - forged certificates and safety passes for the same course between August and December 2015, according to the ministry.



MOM has since cancelled all fraudulent BCSS certificates issued by the three training providers and revoked their statuses as accredited training providers.

"Foreign workers who bought the fraudulent BCSS certificates were barred from performing supervisory roles. They will not be allowed to renew their work pass upon expiry and are banned from working in Singapore," the ministry said.



"MOM takes a very serious view of any breach to the Workplace Safety and Health Act as workplace safety and health issues directly affects workers' lives, safety and health.

"Regular audits on the training providers are conducted to ensure full compliance and competency of the training providers," it added.