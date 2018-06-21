47-year-old worker killed in accident at Woodlands construction site

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old worker died on Thursday (Jun 21) in an accident at a construction site in Woodlands.

The man was working on a formwork platform on the 15th floor of a building under construction when the structure collapsed, the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday in response to media queries.

The worker and the structure landed on the ninth floor, about 29m down.

The worker was trapped under debris and rescuers had to use cutting tools to extricate him, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force, adding that it was alerted to the incident at about 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The developer of the project, located at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and South Woodlands Way, is Woodlands Square Pte Ltd and the occupier is Woh Hup.

The ministry has ordered all work at the site to be stopped and is investigating the accident. The police said they have also launched an investigation.