Workers at food outlets required to wear face masks from Apr 13

SINGAPORE: All workers who sell or prepare food and drinks will have to wear masks or face shields from Monday (Apr 13), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a press release on Saturday.

It had on Apr 6 advised F&B operators that food handlers and employees should wear such protective gear amid the rise of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, and with the possible presence of undetected cases in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This protects them against possible transmission from others, and also prevents transmission to others should they be infected but asymptomatic," the agency said.

From Monday, this advisory will be made compulsory to ensure compliance. It applies to workers at hawker centre stalls, coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets and caterers, SFA said.

Operators who do not comply can be fined up to S$5,000 and may have their licences cancelled or suspended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Food handlers are strongly reminded that they must not handle food when they are unwell," SFA added.

Members of the public can report non-compliant food handlers to SFA online.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram