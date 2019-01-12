Workers in Jurong Island Highway accident mostly discharged, lorry driver suspended

SINGAPORE: Twenty-one of the workers taken to hospital in a Jurong Island Highway accident on Wednesday (Jan 9) have been discharged, with one worker set to be discharged on Sunday.

The lorry, which was carrying dozens of workers to work, had crashed into the rear of a bus and hit the side of another bus in the Wednesday morning accident.

The workers' company Multiheight Scaffolding told Channel NewsAsia that the driver was their employee, and that he was among 23 people taken to hospital on Wednesday.

However, the 67-year-old was uninjured and discharged on the same day. He was then detained by the Traffic Police to assist in investigations.

Nineteen other workers were discharged on the same day, and two were discharged on Thursday.

They suffered minor injuries such as abrasions and knocks, the company spokesperson said.

The driver, who has been with Multiheight for eight years, has been suspended from his duties while aiding with police investigations.



The company added that medical treatment for the workers is covered under their insurance plan. They will also be compensated for wages lost during their treatment and recovery.

The workers and driver have been put under surveillance for trauma, with trauma management offered to those who require it, it added.

