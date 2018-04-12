Workers' Party appoints new office bearers after Central Executive Committee meeting

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) appointed new office bearers on Thursday evening (Apr 12), during the party's first Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting since Mr Pritam Singh was elected secretary-general and Ms Sylvia Lim re-elected chairman.

Notably, former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang will not assume any post, and will serve as a member of the CEC.

Besides Mr Low, two other elected MPs from the party - Mr Chen Show Mao and Mr Png Eng Huat - are now not holding any posts in the CEC.

Meanwhile, former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam will take over from NCMP Dennis Tan as treasurer from May 15.

NCMP Leon Perrera replaces Mr Giam as president of the party's youth wing while retaining his appointment as deputy chair of WP's media team.

Lawyer Terrence Tan, who contested in the 2015 general election as part of WP's team that lost to the People's Action Party in Marine Parade GRC, was appointed deputy organising secretary.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former MP Lee Li Lian and MP Faisal Manap retained their posts as deputy treasurer and vice-chairman respectively.

WP office bearers elected for the term 2018-2020:

Chair: Ms Sylvia Lim Swee Lian

Vice-Chair: Mr Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap

Secretary-General: Mr Pritam Singh

Treasurer: Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song (effective from May 15)

Deputy Treasurer: Ms Lee Li Lian

President, Youth Wing: Mr Leon Perera

Organising Secretary: Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong

Organising Secretary: Dr Daniel Goh Pei Siong

Deputy Organising Secretary: Mr Terence Tan Li-Chern

Chair, Media Team: Dr Daniel Goh Pei Siong

Deputy Chair, Media Team: Mr Leon Perera

Committee Members:

Mr Low Thia Khiang

Mr Png Eng Huat

Mr Chen Show Mao

Dr John Yam Poh Nam

Mr Firuz Khan