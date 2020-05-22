Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang discharged from hospital, recuperating at home

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party secretary-general and Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) Low Thia Khiang has been discharged from hospital, his party said on Friday (May 22).

Mr Low was discharged on Thursday after spending three weeks in hospital following a fall at home on Apr 30. He had been warded in the intensive care unit after suffering a head injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is now on hospitalisation leave and is recuperating at home, said the Workers' Party in a Facebook post, adding that the MP was undergoing rehabilitation.

"Mr Low and his family wish to express their thanks to the staff of the ICU and Ward A82 of the Khoo Teck Puat General Hospital for their dedication and professionalism during his stay," said the party.



Mr Low is the longest serving opposition MP after winning the Hougang single-member constituency in the 1991 General Election.



Advertisement