Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang out of ICU

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang has been moved out of an intensive care unit after five days to a general ward, the party said on Tuesday (May 5).

The Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) was taken to hospital and warded in the ICU after sustaining a head injury in a fall at home.

Mr Low, 63, was transferred on Monday to a general ward, where he is likely to remain for a few more weeks to recuperate, said Workers' Party in a statement.



"Mr Low’s family has asked us to convey their deep appreciation for all the good wishes sent to him for a speedy recovery," said a spokesperson.

The former Workers' Party secretary-general was injured in a fall at home on Apr 30, his party said on Sunday.

In his absence from work, the other Aljunied MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam, the party added.

Mr Low is the longest-serving opposition MP after winning the Hougang single-member constituency in the 1991 General Election.