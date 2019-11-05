Workers' Party MPs to appeal AHTC judgment; calls on House to reject 'premature' motion by DPM Heng

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) Members of Parliament (MP) found liable for the misuse of tens of millions in town council funds by a High Court judge will appeal against the decision.



WP chairman Sylvia Lim told Parliament in a clarification on Tuesday (Nov 5) that she and co-defendants Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Low Thia Khiang have reviewed the judgment with their lawyers and will appeal against it at the Court of Appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

High Court judge Kannan Ramesh released his written judgment on Oct 11, saying there is "serious doubt" about the integrity of Ms Lim and Mr Low, and that they had breached their fiduciary duties in appointing FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) as managing agent of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).



Ms Lim pointed out that any party dissatisfied with the judgment can file the appeal within a month, or by Nov 11. After the judgment was released, the three had written on their blog that they were "in the midst of reviewing the judgment and will take advice from our lawyers".



"We are still within the timeframe to do so, and it will be filed by Nov 11," Ms Lim said on Tuesday.



"Whatever the trial judge has decided is subject to review by the Court of Appeal. This is a civil proceeding and involves novel points of law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And contrary to what I think DPM (Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat) suggested, it has not been decided as to whether any loss has been caused to the town council."



Ms Lim gave this clarification after Mr Heng introduced a motion on Tuesday calling on AHTC to require Ms Lim and Mr Low to “recuse themselves” from all financial matters related to AHTC.



Mr Heng had earlier said that the appeal might take months to conclude, pointing to the "very serious" findings about "the dishonesty of particular members of this House, and the misuse and loss of public funds".

"The question is what is going to be done in the interim, pending the appeal, if there is one" he added.

"Will the Workers’ Party provide the House with any guarantees to uphold accountability and transparency between now and the appeal?"



Ms Lim said Mr Heng had acted "prematurely" in his decision to file the motion, as she asked the House to reject it.

"DPM Heng filing this motion at this point in time is telling, but premature," she said.

"The PAP (People's Action Party) Government is clearly excited about certain findings and comments contained in the High Court judgment issued on Oct 11. And these are findings in relation to certain actions taken by some of us in the aftermath of the 2011 General Election."

But Ms Lim pointed out that Singapore has a "court structure" that enables parties who are aggrieved by High Court judgments to seek review of the findings by the Court of Appeal.

"The Court of Appeal … will review the findings at the trial and may affirm, reverse or vary the findings," she stated.

