Workers' Party files full motion to speak on issues related to Parti Liyani case in Parliament

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Oct 21) said it has filed a full motion in Parliament to speak on issues related to the case on Parti Liyani.

Ms Parti worked for former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and was acquitted last month of stealing from the Liew family.

"The motion pertains to the issues raised by the Parti Liyani case, such as access to justice for all," said the opposition party in a Facebook post.



The motion was filed by WP chair and Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim and supported by Sengkang MP He Ting Ru.

In the Facebook post, WP said that the motion reads: "That this House affirms that fairness, access and independence are cornerstones of Singapore’s justice system, and calls on the government to recognize and remedy its shortcomings in order to enhance justice for all, regardless of means or social status, including facilitating a review of the justice system."

WP added that a full motion would allow any and all MPs to join the debate on the motion in Parliament.

Earlier this month, Ms Lim's adjournment motion to speak about enhancing equity in the criminal justice system was not selected in a random ballot.

Instead of seeking any further ballot on the issue, WP said it would "coincide its contribution" to the debate with the ministerial statement to be made by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament in November.



Mr Shanmugam has said he would deliver a ministerial statement on Ms Parti's case after "receiving notices of various questions that have been filed by MPs.



“It will be good to have it discussed in Parliament openly, set out what happened, and deal with questions," Mr Shanmugam said when speaking on the issue.



The minister also earlier said that something had "gone wrong in the chain of events" of the case that will have to be looked at.

The next Parliament sitting is on Nov 2.



Ms Parti, 46, was sentenced to more than two years' jail in March 2019 after being found guilty of four charges of stealing about S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew Mun Leong's family.

She had her convictions overturned in the High Court after her appeal was allowed.



Last week, Ms Parti decided to proceed with her case against two prosecutors and seek a disciplinary inquiry against them for alleged misconduct.