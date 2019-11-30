Workers' Party leaders do not need to recuse themselves from financial matters: AHTC

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang do not need to recuse themselves from financial matters, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said in a media release on Saturday (Nov 30).

The statement comes after Parliament earlier this month called upon the town council to discharge its responsibility by requiring the two leaders to recuse themselves "from all matters relating to, and oversight over, financial matters of AHTC".



The decision was made at its recent quarterly meeting, said AHTC chairman Faisal Manap. Ms Lim and Mr Low were both not at the meeting.

The resolution was passed by way of a secret vote, the release said, adding that the council voted 17 to 1 against the recusal.



Parliament on Nov 5 approved a motion by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat calling for the WP leaders to "recuse" themselves from financial matters after they were found liable in a landmark case investigating the misuse of tens of millions of dollars in town council funds.



Ms Lim and Mr Low were found to have breached their fiduciary duties in appointing FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) as managing agent of AHTC and failing to act in the town council's best interests.



Lawyers for the WP leaders have filed a notice to appeal in the case.

