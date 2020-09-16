Workers' Party files motion to speak on equity in criminal justice at next Parliament sitting

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party chair and Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim has filed an adjournment motion to speak about enhancing equity in Singapore's criminal justice system when Parliament next sits in October.

Titled "Justice for All: Enhancing Equity in the Criminal Justice System", the motion will make reference to "deeper issues" raised by the recent acquittal of former maid Parti Liyani, the Workers' Party said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 16).

"The intention is to discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it. Specific suggestions to improve the system will be made," the party said in the statement posted on its Facebook page.

Ms Parti was this month acquitted of all charges after her conviction in March 2019 of stealing from the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong. Mr Liew was her employer from 2007 until 2016 when she was fired.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said that the acquittal of Ms Parti raises questions that "warrant further investigation”. A review of the case is being led by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.



Ms Lim's motion was filed on Monday for the next sitting of Parliament in October.

MPs can file adjournment motions to raise matters of public concern after the call to end a Parliament sitting is raised.



However, this right to raise matters is allotted to one MP per sitting. Should there be more than one MP claiming the right, the adjournment motion will be decided by ballot.

