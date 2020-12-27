Workers' Party MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua elected to Central Executive Committee
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Sunday (Dec 27) it has elected several Members of Parliament for Sengkang GRC to its Central Executive Committee (CEC).
They are Ms He Ting Ru, Dr Jamus Lim, Ms Raeesah Khan and Mr Louis Chua Kheng Wee.
Also elected to the CEC were Ms Nicole Seah and Mr Kenneth Foo, who were part of the WP team that lost East Coast GRC to the People's Action Party in this year's General Election.
These were the latest movements in the opposition party's core leadership as it continues to renew its ranks after a change in secretary-general two years ago, when Mr Low handed over the reins to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.
Ms Sylvia Lim remains WP chair, while Mr Singh was re-elected as secretary-general.
Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang has been re-elected as a member of the CEC, while former MP Chen Show Mao has stepped down.
Dr Daniel Goh, who said in April that he was stepping down from the WP leadership for health reasons, was also not in the line-up.
The Workers' Party has 10 MPs in Parliament, up from six, after winning a second GRC - Sengkang - in the General Election in July.
The WP office bearers for 2020-2022 are as follows:
Chairman: Ms Sylvia Lim
Secretary-general: Mr Pritam Singh
Members:
Mr Louis Chua Kheng Wee
Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan
Mr Gerald Giam
Ms He Ting Ru
Ms Raeesah Khan
Dr Jamus Lim
Mr Low Thia Khiang
Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap
Mr Leon Perera
Mr Png Eng Huat
Ms Nicole Seah
Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Png Eng Huat has stepped down from the Workers' Party's central executive committee. This is incorrect. We apologise for the error.