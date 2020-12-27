Workers' Party MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua elected to Central Executive Committee

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Sunday (Dec 27) it has elected several Members of Parliament for Sengkang GRC to its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

They are Ms He Ting Ru, Dr Jamus Lim, Ms Raeesah Khan and Mr Louis Chua Kheng Wee.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Also elected to the CEC were Ms Nicole Seah and Mr Kenneth Foo, who were part of the WP team that lost East Coast GRC to the People's Action Party in this year's General Election.



These were the latest movements in the opposition party's core leadership as it continues to renew its ranks after a change in secretary-general two years ago, when Mr Low handed over the reins to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Ms Sylvia Lim remains WP chair, while Mr Singh was re-elected as secretary-general.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang has been re-elected as a member of the CEC, while former MP Chen Show Mao has stepped down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim, Sengkang Member of Parliament Louis Chua, Workers' Party secretary general Pritam Singh and Ms Nicole Seah on Dec 27, 2020. (Photo: Chew Hui Min)

​​​​​​​

Dr Daniel Goh, who said in April that he was stepping down from the WP leadership for health reasons, was also not in the line-up.



The Workers' Party has 10 MPs in Parliament, up from six, after winning a second GRC - Sengkang - in the General Election in July.



The WP office bearers for 2020-2022 are as follows:



Advertisement

Chairman: Ms Sylvia Lim



Secretary-general: Mr Pritam Singh



Members:

Mr Louis Chua Kheng Wee



Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan

Mr Gerald Giam



Ms He Ting Ru



Ms Raeesah Khan



Dr Jamus Lim

Mr Low Thia Khiang

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap



Mr Leon Perera



Mr Png Eng Huat



Ms Nicole Seah



Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong



Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Png Eng Huat has stepped down from the Workers' Party's central executive committee. This is incorrect. We apologise for the error.

