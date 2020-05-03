Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang in intensive care after falling at home

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party secretary-general and Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) Low Thia Khiang is in the intensive care unit after suffering a head injury.

Mr Low, 63, was injured in a fall at home on Apr 30, his party said on Sunday (May 3).

"Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low’s family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation," Workers' Party said in a statement on its website.



In his absence from work, the other Aljunied MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam, the party added.



Fellow Aljunied MP Pritam Singh, the current WP chief and Mr Low's successor, said on Facebook that the party is praying for his speedy recovery.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said he was concerned about Mr Low.

"I wish Mr Low a quick recovery," he wrote on Facebook. "I just had a good, long conversation with him at the last Parliament sitting. I look forward to seeing him again soon."



Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also took to Facebook to say Mr Singh had applied leave from Parliament sitting for Mr Low. Parliament next sits on Monday.

"I knew he had a fall ... but I didn’t know that it was quite so serious," Mr Tan wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Mr Low. Wishing you speedy recovery."



Mr Low is the longest serving opposition MP after winning the Hougang single-member constituency in the 1991 General Election.