Workplace incident involving crane along Tanah Merah Coast Road, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: Part of a crawler crane fell at a worksite along Tanah Merah Coast Road in the early hours of Tuesday (Apr 20).

No one was injured, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in response to CNA's queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM said the crawler crane was lifting a steel casing used for piling works when the boom of the crane failed.



The occupier of the worksite is China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch), said the ministry, adding that it is investigating the incident.

This follows a separate workplace incident the day before when a 12m-high steel structure collapsed onto an unoccupied workers' quarters at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) construction site.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday's incident happened on a piece of land adjacent to the proposed public housing development at Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Crescent and Tengah Boulevard, said MOM.

HPC Builders was identified as the occupier of the site, with Epoch Metal as the steel structure sub-contractor. No injuries were reported.

