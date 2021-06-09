SMRT technician dies, another injured after being pinned under bus they were repairing

SINGAPORE: An SMRT technician died on Sunday (Jun 6) after being pinned under a bus he was repairing.

The technician and another worker were injured while repairing the mini-bus at the Automotive Services commercial repair centre at Ang Mo Kio depot on Sunday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call at about 9.45am for assistance at 6 Ang Mo Kio Street 62.

SCDF took two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. One person had a serious head injury while the second person complained of chest pain, a spokesperson said.

"We are saddened that one of them, an Automotive Technical Officer, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital," said Mr Venkatesan P V, general manager of SMRT Automotive Services on Wednesday.

"We have conveyed our deepest condolences to the staff’s family and are providing assistance and support at this very difficult time."

He added that the company is giving care and support to the injured staff member, who has been discharged and is on medical leave.

A stop-work order has been issued to the Automotive Services commercial repair centre at Ang Mo Kio Depot, while the other automotive workshops conducted a safety time-out.

"We are assisting MOM and the Police with investigations," said Mr Venkatesan.

Car jacks used to raise a bus that fell on two workers. (Photo: Workplace Safety & Health Council)

A Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council alert on Wednesday said that the two workers had raised a bus using two car jacks and were working under the vehicle when one of the jacks suddenly collapsed.

The WSH Council said car jacks should not be used to lift heavy vehicles like buses and lorries. Jacking equipment for heavy vehicles should be used instead.

Vehicle stands and props should also be used to provide additional support. Where available, a vehicle maintenance pit or purpose-built vehicle ramp or lift should be used, it said.

The scene of an accident where a worker died after a wheel loader reversed and hit him. (Photo: Workplace Safety & Health Council)

In another fatal workplace accident that occured last Thursday, a wheel loader used to transfer gravel and sand hit the worker while it was reversing.

A rear-view camera was installed on the wheel loader, but its warning beacon and reverse alarm were not functioning, said the WSH bulletin.



CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information on the accidents.