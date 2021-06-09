2 workers die in separate accidents after being hit by wheel loader, pinned under bus

SINGAPORE: Two workers died in separate accidents over the last week, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said in an alert on Wednesday (Jun 9).

One worker was hit by a reversing vehicle and died from his injuries. Another was pinned under a bus that he was repairing.

In the first accident last Thursday, a wheel loader used to transfer gravel and sand hit the worker while it was reversing.

A rear-view camera was installed on the wheel loader, but its warning beacon and reverse alarm were not functioning, said the WSH bulletin.

The second accident took place last Sunday. Two workers had raised a bus using two car jacks and were working under the vehicle when one of the jacks suddenly collapsed. One worker was killed while the other was injured.



Car jacks used to raise a bus that fell on two workers. (Photo: Workplace Safety & Health Council)

The WSH Council said car jacks should not be used to lift heavy vehicles like buses and lorries. Jacking equipment for heavy vehicles should be used instead.

Vehicle stands and props should also be used to provide additional support. Where available, a vehicle maintenance pit or purpose-built vehicle ramp or lift should be used, it said.



The companies and workers were not named. CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information on the accidents.