8 fatal workplace accidents in November, MOM to step up checks

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will step up enforcement on high-risk workplaces following the deaths of eight workers while on the job in November.

This number is the highest in a month for this year. MOM data shows that a total of 25 workers died on the job from January to September this year.



Manpower Minister Zaqy Mohamad said that the ministry “takes every fatality seriously and is investigating the accidents” in a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 28).

“On top of regular inspections, we will conduct 400 inspections in high-risk industries over the next two months to ensure companies address (Workplace Safety and Health) risks,” he wrote.

Last week, a Bangladeshi worker died after he was struck by a collapsing wall while carrying out housekeeping works at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road). On the same day, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker died after a crane accident at a construction site in Sengkang.

On Nov 4, an Indian national was killed when a crane collapsed at the construction site of a new rehab facility in Novena. Another man, aged 35, was injured.



On Tuesday, a worker who fell more than 9m within the cargo hold of a vessel under repair died from his injuries. Three other workers also died from falls this month, according to Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSH) accident reports.



“I urge all stakeholders to stay vigilant especially as the festive season approaches and work activities may be increased to meet production schedules,” Mr Zaqy said, adding that companies should also carry out thorough risk assessments and set mitigating measures in place to reduce risk to workers.

The ministry will work with WSH and the industry to ensure the safety of workers and the public, he said.

“We urge construction firms to heed the Singapore Contractors Association Limited’s call to conduct a safety timeout and take stock of safety procedures at project sites."

