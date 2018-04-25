Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub to broadcast 2018 World Cup

Mediacorp will be broadcasting nine free-to-air matches on okto - five more than in previous years.

SINGAPORE: The three local broadcasters - Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub - are collaborating for the first time to bring this year's World Cup coverage to Singapore, with prices unchanged from 2014.

In a press release early Wednesday morning (Apr 25), the three parties said the standalone World Cup package will be at S$94.16 until May 22, and rise to S$112.35 thereafter. The 2018 World Cup in Russia will be from Jun 14 to Jul 15.

Additionally, Mediacorp will be broadcasting nine free-to-air matches on okto - five more than in previous years.

The nine matches are:

Opening match: Russia vs Saudi Arabia (Jun 14, 11pm SGT)

Group match: Argentina vs Iceland (Jun 16, 9pm)

Group match: Brazil vs Costa Rica (Jun 22, 8pm)

Group match: England vs Panama (Jun 24, 8pm)

Group match: Denmark vs France (Jun 26, 10pm)

Group match: South Korea vs Germany (Jun 27, 10pm)

Semi-final (Jul 11, 2am)

Semi-final (Jul 12, 2am)

Final (Jul 15, 11pm)

A spokesperson from the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a separate press release that this commercial arrangement gives consumers "ample time" to consider their options for watching this year's World Cup.



"Non-Singtel and StarHub customers will be able to subscribe and catch World Cup 2018 on Mediacorp’s Toggle platform for the first time," the regulator said. "In addition, nine matches will also be made available for everyone to enjoy on Singapore’s Free-To-Air TV channels."

HOW TO WATCH

Mediacorp said consumers can subscribe to Toggle's FIFA World Cup Russia Pass to catch all 64 matches live and on demand, without having to sign a contract or have a set-top box. The price includes a free six-month Toggle Prime plan.

Alternatively, they can sign on for a 24-month Toggle Prime plan at S$159 and add on the World Cup Pass at S$79.90. The pass will also give them access to a comprehensive World Cup site offering insights like team profiles, player information, the latest scores, rankings and match highlights.

The broadcaster said it will produce a studio show "capturing all the action and drama of the World Cup", which will be shown on the three broadcasters' channels every match night. The show will feature extended live feeds from the stadium and analyses of key moments with soccer personalities pre-match, at half-time and post-match.

Parts of the presentation will be enhanced with augmented reality, it added.

“Mediacorp is truly excited about bringing all the action and stories of the FIFA World Cup to Singapore audiences,” said CEO Tham Loke Kheng.



Singtel, too, revealed that customers signing up or re-contracting Singtel TV Trio, Variety or Value Pack on a 24-month contract can watch this year's World Cup for free. They can also catch the matches on the companion Go mobile app, which offers the consumer the TV packages they had signed up for.

Alternatively, they can subscribe to the standalone World Cup Pass and watch it on the telco's Cast mobile app, it said.

“Having brought the FIFA World Cup to viewers since 2010, we know how important the tournament is to Singaporeans. We are pleased this year to work with our broadcast partners to give all Singaporeans front row seats to the Cup," said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Consumer Singapore at Singtel.



StarHub also has two options for accessing this year's competition: One on its StarHub TV platform, and another on its mobile-centric StarHub Go.

A spokesperson clarified that StarHub Go is available to non-StarHub Mobile customers too, but the telco's postpaid mobile customers who subscribe to the mobile app will be able to stream the matches with no local data charge.

“With matchday one quickly approaching, we are happy to put public interest first and take to the field together with Singtel and Mediacorp to enable all of Singapore to enjoy the beautiful game," said outgoing CEO Tan Tong Hai.

