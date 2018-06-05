StarHub customers may not be able to watch World Cup on RTM TV 1

SINGAPORE: While Malaysia's Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will be broadcasting the 2018 World Cup football matches with the support of the Malaysian government and sponsors, StarHub TV subscribers in Singapore who normally have access to RTM TV 1 may not be able to tap on this for free.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 5), StarHub explained that it has been carrying RTM TV 1 free of charge to customers but has no control over the content of the channel.

The telco said it understands that RTM may receive directions from organisers FIFA to encrypt its satellite signal for the duration of the World Cup so that only viewers in Malaysia are able to access the matches on the channel.

"Should this happen for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, we will not be able to broadcast RTM TV 1 during this period. We seek our customers’ understanding for any inconvenience caused," said StarHub.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will take place from Jun 14 to Jul 15.



OPTIONS FOR WATCHING WORLD CUP MATCHES IN SINGAPORE



In April, the three local broadcasters - Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub - announced a collaboration to bring this year's World Cup coverage to Singapore with a standalone World Cup package that costs S$94.16 until May 22 and S$112.35 thereafter.



Non-Singtel and StarHub customers can subscribe to Mediacorp’s Toggle platform's FIFA World Cup Russia Pass and catch all 64 matches live and on demand without having to sign a contract or have a set-top box. The price includes a free six-month Toggle Prime plan.

Alternatively, they can sign on for a 24-month Toggle Prime plan at S$159 and add on the World Cup Pass at S$79.90.

Mediacorp will also be broadcasting nine matches for free on okto - five more than in previous years.

Singtel customers signing up or re-contracting Singtel TV Trio, Variety or Value Pack on a 24-month contract can watch this year's World Cup for free. They can also catch the matches on the companion Go mobile app, which offers the consumer the TV packages they had signed up for.

Alternatively, they can subscribe to the standalone World Cup Pass and watch it on the telco's Cast mobile app

Meanwhile, StarHub's two options for accessing this year's tournament are its StarHub TV platform and on its mobile-centric StarHub Go.



StarHub Go is also available to non-StarHub Mobile customers, but the telco's postpaid mobile customers who subscribe to the mobile app will be able to stream the matches with no local data charge.



All 64 matches will also be screened 'live' at various community clubs across Singapore, an initiative by the People's Association, while other local establishments including SAFRA, McDonald's, Harry's and Brewerkz have said they will screen selected matches at some of their outlets.

