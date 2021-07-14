World Dream cruise set to depart on Jul 14 cancelled after suspected COVID-19 case detected on earlier trip

SINGAPORE: A Dream Cruises ship that was scheduled to depart on Wednesday (Jul 14) night for a "cruise to nowhere" has been cancelled, after a suspected COVID-19 case was detected on an earlier trip.



The World Dream ship arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at about 6.30am on Wednesday, hours before it was scheduled to return at 9am on the same day. A 40-year-old passenger on board the ship was suspected to have COVID-19.



In a notice to guests, the company said World Dream's three-day Super Seacation cruise that was scheduled to depart at 9pm on Wednesday will be cancelled "as a precautionary measure".

The decision was made to "further safeguard the well-being of our guests and crew", said Dream Cruises.



Passengers on the balconies of Dream Cruises' World Dream at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Jul 14, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

"As safety is paramount, we thank you in advance for your kind understanding on this necessary cancellation in view of the situation," the notice read.



"We understand your disappointment but we look forward to seeing you again in the near future as we provide you with the option of a transfer cruise/future cruise credit or a full refund, which you may contact your original booking source for the necessary arrangements."



Affected guests may choose to cancel their cruise and they will receive a full refund of their paid cruise fares, including cabin fare and port changes, said Dream Cruises.



They may also choose to transfer to another cruise date or opt for future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise, which includes paid cabin fare and paid port charges as applicable.

The future cruise credit can be redeemed on another World Dream voyage departing from Singapore between Aug 4 and Mar 31, 2022, said Dream Cruises.

Customers can contact their original travel office or agency by Jul 28 for the available options. This is subjected to cabin availability. There are no cruise trips on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and between Jan 30 and Feb 4 next year.



Affected guests will be offered onboard credit – S$50 per cabin for a two-night Wednesday or Friday cruise and S$75 per cabin for a three-night Sunday cruise.

The same itinerary promotional fare and cabin category will be applicable for bookings of new cruises of the same duration. Guests will be required to pay the fare difference for new cruises that are of a longer duration.

Administrative fees shall apply for any changes to the guest's name.



WORLD DREAM SHIP BEING CLEANED

World Dream will undergo a "full ship cleaning and disinfection", including areas visited by the suspected COVID-19 case.

All public areas and cabins are undergoing cleaning and disinfection at a higher frequency, said the company.



"This ship’s is also equipped with 100 per cent external fresh air ventilation system to be filtered and supplied to the staterooms and on board public areas, ensuring a constant and healthy flow of non-recirculated fresh air between staterooms," added Dream Cruises.



