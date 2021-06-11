World Dream to resume cruises at 50% passenger capacity from Jun 14

SINGAPORE: From next Monday, Dream Cruises' World Dream will resume its cruise operations at 50 per cent passenger capacity.

This comes after the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement that the operating capacity of attractions, including the two cruises - World Dream and Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas - that have received prior approval from authorities will be increased from the current limit of 25 per cent to 50 per cent from Jun 14.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"World Dream will resume operating at the permitted 50 per cent passenger capacity where guests from different households may now enjoy the option of travelling in a group size of up to five," said Dream Cruises in a media release on Friday (Jun 11).

It added that from Jun 21, guests may also enjoy dining-in and live performances at the cruises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore is currently in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), after tighter COVID-19 restrictions took effect on May 16, ending on Jun 13. Under these measures, attractions had to reduce their operating capacity to 25 per cent.



Dream Cruises' president Mr Michael Goh said that despite the heightened alert measures, World Dream has "enjoyed robust sales in June and we are seeing limited availability of cruises in July".

"With the diligence of our crew to provide the safest environment for our guests on board, World Dream has extended its proven track record as worry-free vacation option for Singaporeans," added Mr Goh.

Advertisement

Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean started offering cruises to nowhere in November and December last year respectively as part of a pilot scheme that allows round-trips with no ports of call.



In December, a Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise was cut short when it turned back ahead of schedule after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.



The 83-year-old passenger later tested negative on two COVID-19 tests after returning to Singapore.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

