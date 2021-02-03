World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting in Singapore rescheduled to August

SINGAPORE: The World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Annual Meeting that was due to take place in Singapore in May has been rescheduled to August.

The meeting will convene on Aug 17 to Aug 20 instead of May 25 to May 28, as initially scheduled.

"Although the World Economic Forum and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting’s timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic," said the WEF in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 3).

"Current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year.

"Furthermore, differing quarantine and air transport regulations have increased the lead time necessary to ensure that participants globally can make arrangements to join."

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said following the announcement that the Singapore Government “understands the challenges” faced by the WEF and has agreed to the reschedule.

“We will continue to partner the World Economic Forum closely to host a safe and successful Special Annual Meeting in Singapore,” said MTI in response to media queries.

The Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in August will be the first global leadership summit to address the challenges of recovering from the pandemic, said the WEF. The meeting is usually held in Davos, Switzerland.

“A global leadership summit needs the participation of all global stakeholders,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

“The Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in August will provide the place for leaders from business, government and civil society to come together to address the steps for global recovery.”

