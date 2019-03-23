Singapore skyline turns blue to commemorate World Water Day

SINGAPORE: Thirty of Singapore's iconic landmarks and bridges - such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and St Andrew's Cathedral - were bathed in blue on Friday (Mar 22) to commemorate World Water Day 2019.

Among the iconic landmarks which lit up in blue was Esplanade. (Photo: Darius Boey)

Other landmarks which followed suit include the Singapore Flyer, Millennia Tower and Centennial Tower, as well as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and White Sands shopping mall in the heartlands.

Is this the set of Avatar? No, Gardens by the Bay lit up in blue to commemorate World Water Day and drive home the importance of water conservation. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The Singapore Flyer also turned blue on Friday night (Mar 22). (Photo: Darius Boey)

The City Turns Blue initiative, which kicked off in 2014, expanded beyond Singapore's shores this year. The Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations in New York City was also due to light up the Singapore Chancery building in blue on Friday.

The Marina Bay Sands also turned blue on Friday (Mar 22) as part of World Water Day. (Photo: Darius Boey)

Members of the public gathered at Marina Barrage on Friday night (Mar 22) for the first GoBlue4SG night carnival. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The first-ever GoBlue4SG night carnival, an event aiming to raise awareness on water conservation, also took place on Friday. Organised by national water agency PUB, the blue-themed carnival held at Marina Barrage saw people gather around food trucks, games, as well as performances by local artistes Joanna Dong, Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim.

Artiste Joanna Dong performing at the GoBlue4SG carnival on Friday night (Mar 22). (Photo: Darius Boey)

Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei entertaining the audience at the GoBlue4SG carnival on Friday night (Mar 22). (Photo: Darius Boey)

Another highlight of the carnival was a sunset yoga session led by Sandra Riley Tang of local band The Sam Willows.

Sandra Riley Tang leading a yoga session at the GoBlue4SG night carnival. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The carnival is part of the GoBlue4SG movement which encourages Singaporeans and local businesses to support the cause of water conservation by wearing blue or offering products in blue.

More than 60 partners are part of the GoBlue4SG movement. These include Twelve Cupcakes, which is offering blue cupcakes, as well as White Sands shopping mall, which will hand food vouchers to patrons who don blue, PUB said.