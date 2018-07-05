University students compete in WorldSkills Singapore competition for the first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time since its debut, WorldSkills Singapore will see university undergraduates, students in private training institutions and employees in private companies compete alongside students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics.

The nation-wide skills competition for Singaporean youths, in its 13th edition, is held once every two years.

This year, the competition will be held from Thursday (Jul 5) to Saturday at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Winners will go on to represent Singapore at the international WorldSkills competition - dubbed the “Youth Olympics of Skills” - in Kazan, Russia, in August next year.

In previous editions of the competition, only ITE and polytechnic students participated.

At the launch of the 13th edition on Thursday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that along with institutes of higher learning, employers and industry representatives play a crucial role in encouraging young Singaporeans to develop skills mastery through lifelong learning.

The decision to hold the competition in a public area instead of at ITE campuses, where previous editions of the competition were held, was also a deliberate move by the Government to send a clear message that it was a national competition for youths from “all backgrounds”, Mr Ong said.

National University of Singapore's Loh Wei Hao, team manager of the university's water technology team, said paper qualifications are not “enough” and that the industry is looking for skills pertaining to the job.

Meanwhile, ITE Central College student Beverly Chan, who is competing in the area of fashion technology, said she felt “intimidated” knowing that students from autonomous universities will also be competing this year but that it will not deter her.

“Even if I don’t win, I would have taken away valuable knowledge and experience that others my age wouldn’t have,” said the 17-year-old.

NEW COMPETITION CATEGORIES

In total, about 250 students from 10 schools will compete in 26 competition categories at WorldSkills Singapore.

These include nine new categories: 3D digital game art, automobile technology, beauty therapy, cyber security, fashion technology, hairdressing, rapid transit systems, freight forwarding and water technology.

More than 10,000 secondary school students will also be at the competition to learn about the different skills areas through an exhibition.

Results from the competition will be announced at the closing ceremony next Tuesday at Republic Polytechnic.

Last year, Singapore bagged two gold, three bronze medals and eight medallions for excellence at the 44th edition of the international WorldSkills competition held at Abu Dhabi.