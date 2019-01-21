Worms found in Kay's Cup Pasta, manufacturer recalls product

SINGAPORE: Kay's Singapore is investigating how worms got into a cup of its instant pasta, after a consumer complained on Sunday (Jan 20) that he found them crawling inside the product.

A Channel NewsAsia reader, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yang, sent photos and a video showing worms inside the cup, which he bought from a Sheng Siong supermarket near Commonwealth MRT station.

Mr Yang said he noticed this after opening the lid of the mushroom chicken-flavoured Kay’s Cup Pasta.



He got a refund from Sheng Siong after returning the product to the supermarket.

"Upon the customer’s feedback, we have examined the products on our shelves and informed the supplier of the incident," said a Sheng Siong spokesperson. He added that all three products have since been removed from its shelves.



There are three flavours of Kay's Cup Pasta. According to the website of Kay's Singapore, it is the "first in Singapore" to manufacture instant pasta.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Kay's Singapore said: "We are still in the midst of investigating this matter, but as far as we can know, it may be due to some leakage in cup sealing issue that allow the worms to be crawling into the cup."

It added that it has not received other complaints about worms in its products.

"Quality control is our top priority and in order to give our consumers peace of mind, we are working closely with Sheng Siong supermarket to have all the cup pasta recalled back and all recalled products would be disposed of. We will also be investigating this matter further," said the company.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority for more information.

