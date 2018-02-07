WP MPs' statements on detention law 'pure theatrics with no substance': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Certain statements made by The Workers’ Party's (WP) Members of Parliament during a parliamentary debate on amendments to the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA) on Tuesday (Feb 6) were "pure theatrics" meant to mislead Singaporeans, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam on Wednesday.

"My conclusion, listening to some parts of the debate: Pure theatrics with no substance, calculated to mislead," Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post.





WP had spoken out against changes to the legislation, which allows for detention without trial, with chairman Sylvia Lim calling the move to define the scope of criminal activities an “attempt to make the Minister (for Home Affairs) all-powerful”.



"In fact, it does the opposite, by now specifying what activities are covered. There could have been no reasonable belief that it increases the Minister’s power," Mr Shanmugam said.

He also highlighted how WP MPs asserted that the "finality clause" in the amendments will take away the power of judicial review.

The CLTPA was used against notorious football match-fixer Dan Tan. In 2015, the Court of Appeal decided to release him, saying it did not accept the Act’s “loose or open-ended remit” and citing his activities as posing no risk to public safety. Tan was re-arrested within a week.

"The amendments do not take away the power of judicial review set out in the Dan Tan case. That power of judicial review continues," Mr Shanmugam said. "Anyone who actually read the Dan Tan case, and knew some law, will know that."

Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary shared Mr Shanmugam's post on his Facebook page, commenting that some speakers in the debate were "determined to add confusion".



He pointed out that the WP had supported the previous bill, but now with "more requirements on the Minister and clarity of the law", they have decided to object.

