WP postpones meet-the-people sessions in light of new COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Friday (May 14) it is postponing all meet-the-people sessions until further notice after the Government's announcement of tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

It also noted an increase in the number of unlinked COVID-19 community cases.

"In view of this, the Workers' Party MPs have decided to postpone all Meet-the-People sessions until further notice," it said in a media statement.

"We seek your understanding and request that you email or get in touch with us at our public contact numbers."



The WP holds meet-the-people sessions for Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC and Sengkang SMC.

It said last week that it would continue holding physical sessions with "added precautions".

Following the new restrictions, WP called on residents to adhere to the measures.

"Together, and with everyone’s co-operation, we will get through this period as one united people," it said.

Singapore reported 52 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since Jan 30, when 58 cases were reported.

Tighter restrictions were announced by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Friday, including a reduction in the size of group gatherings from five people to two.

Dining in will not be allowed from May 16 through Jun 13, and working from home will again be the default at workplaces.



