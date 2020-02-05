Deep cleaning initiated at Grand Hyatt hotel linked to Malaysian coronavirus case

SINGAPORE: The Singapore hotel that has been linked to a coronavirus case in Malaysia said on Wednesday (Feb 5) that it took "further measures immediately", including deep cleaning areas in the hotel.

Malaysia's Health Ministry announced its first citizen case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The 42-year-old Malaysian man had attended a business meeting at Singapore's Grand Hyatt hotel that involved Chinese nationals, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) added.



Grand Hyatt hotel's marketing communications manager Gerald Kheng said the hotel implemented operational protocols after being notified by MOH on Tuesday.

These protocols include initiating deep cleaning measures in public areas, restaurants, meeting spaces and guestrooms, and was done to ensure guests and staff "remain in a healthy and safe environment", he added.

Mr Kheng confirmed that the Malaysian had stayed at the hotel on Scotts Road from Jan 16 to Jan 23, and was diagnosed more than a week after returning home to Malaysia.

"We understand that the guest first experienced symptoms following his return home and was subsequently diagnosed by local authorities in Malaysia," he said.

"The Singapore Ministry of Health is still investigating the case and has not advised details on how, where and when this individual was infected with the virus.

"At this time, we are not aware of any other confirmed or suspected cases among our hotel guests or colleagues."

He said the hotel will support local authorities as they look into the situation.

TRACKING CLOSE CONTACTS

On Tuesday, authorities said they are tracking the Malaysian man's close contacts. He had developed symptoms on Jan 29 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Feb 3, they added.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said Singapore was in touch with authorities in Malaysia.

“We have got excellent relations with the Malaysian health authorities, we have been cooperating bilaterally,” Associate Professor Mak said.

He added: “We understand that the particular risk exposure was quite some time ago … There is a possibility that many of the people that took part in this particular meeting may (not be) in Singapore anymore.”



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday that a confirmed case – a 38-year-old South Korean man – had visited Singapore for a conference from Jan 18 to Jan 24.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the South Korean man had met with the Malaysian man who was later tested positive for the coronavirus.



On Wednesday evening, South Korean authorities confirmed another case of the virus. The 36-year-old man had attended the same conference as the 38-year-old South Korean man, the Korean Herald reported.

He too had come in contact with the Malaysian who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities have not confirmed if they met at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

The South Korean man visited a local screening centre on Tuesday after becoming aware of the confirmed case in Malaysia, and was tested positive on Wednesday.



