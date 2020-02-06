Workers returning from mainland China to serve mandatory Leave of Absence; S$100 allowance for employers

SINGAPORE: It will be mandatory for all workers returning from mainland China to be placed on a 14-day Leave of Absence (LOA) as Singapore steps up measures to contain the coronavirus situation, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Feb 6).



Employers must notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before their employees return so that the Government can “stagger the return of these workers and manage the flow better”, added Mr Wong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A S$100 daily allowance will be extended to all employers whose workers are placed on Leave of Absence (LOA). The allowance was previously only given to employers whose workers are quarantined, or self-employed Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who are quarantined.

Mr Wong said on Thursday the foreign worker levy will also be waived during the employee’s period of absence from work.

“The businesses are equally affected (and) projects are being delayed,” he said on the sidelines of a visit to a foreign worker’s dormitory at Tuas. “So we've heard the concerns of employers.”



Self-employed Singaporeans and PRs will receive the allowance if they show proof of employment. They must not break the quarantine order or LOA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Employers of Singaporeans, PRs and workpass holders will receive the allowance if they are a registered company in Singapore and show proof of payment to employees who are under quarantine or on LOA. Employees must not break the quarantine order or LOA.



The 16,800 bed Tuas View Dormitory, which is ran by TS Group, has 50 quarantine rooms, with two beds in each room. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

Employers who face difficulties finding accommodation for their workers to serve out their LOA can approach MOM for help, Mr Wong added.

They will be able to stay at foreign worker dormitories, which have isolation and quarantine rooms available.

This comes after reports that several landlords have been evicting tenants who have returned from China.

But so far, there are few employers who have been unable to find a place for their workers, Mr Wong said.

The 16,800 bedder Tuas View Dormitory is ran by TS Group. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who was also at the site visit, said that the authorities will be stepping up on enforcement measures to make sure both employers and employees stick to LOA and quarantine guidelines.

When asked what these enforcement actions are, Mr Wong said that they will use surveillance measures such as video calls and spot checks, which are already in place to check on those under home quarantine.

Government agencies are working out the penalties for those who fail to follow through on their quarantine or LOA, he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram