7 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including taxi and private-hire drivers

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday (Feb 8), including a taxi driver and a private-hire car driver, taking the country's tally to 40.

Of the 40 confirmed cases, four are in critical condition, with one requiring additional oxygen support. Two have been discharged, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.



Two of the seven new patients do not have recent travel history to China or links to other patients, taking the total number of such cases to seven.



MOH said it is working with the Ministry of Transport to reach out to all taxi and private-hire drivers on the steps they should take to protect themselves.

"For the general public, the risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public places, is assessed to be low," MOH said.



On Friday, Singapore raised the DORSCON level to Orange following several cases of novel coronavirus without any links to previous cases or travel history to mainland China.

This means the disease is deemed severe and spreads easily from person to person, but has not spread widely and is being contained. Moderate disruption is expected, due to measures such as quarantine and visitor restrictions at hospitals.

A second flight bringing Singaporeans and their family members back from Wuhan, Hubei is expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday morning.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China while more than 34,000 have been infected, according to the latest official figures.



