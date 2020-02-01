Avoid speculating, spreading 'unfounded rumours' on Wuhan coronavirus: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday (Feb 1) advised members of the public to not speculate or spread "unfounded rumours" regarding the Wuhan coronavirus.

Referring to a circulating text message that contains a list of "places to avoid" in Singapore, NEA said that there is no need for members of the public to avoid these locations.

The text message that is currently being shared on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram includes the names of hotels, hospitals and shopping centres that have been purportedly exposed to confirmed cases in Singapore.



“We would like to assure the public that NEA officers have been liaising closely with, and providing support to, residents and owners of premises, to ensure that the cleaning and disinfection of areas are done in accordance with our guidelines.



"We have also issued sanitation and hygiene advisories to premises and facilities with high public access like hotels and F&B outlets, including hawker centres," NEA said.



Singapore has reported 18 cases of the infection as of Saturday.

Many of the confirmed cases are visitors to Singapore and have been to locations such as Orchard Road, Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa.



