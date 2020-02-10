More than 180 police officers deployed at quarantine facilities throughout Singapore

SINGAPORE: More than 180 police officers have been deployed at quarantine facilities islandwide amid the coronavirus outbreak, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Feb 10).

Speaking to reporters at the Civil Service Club @ Changi II, which is one of the Government’s quarantine facilities, Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) of police Julius Lim said that the officers help ensure security at the facilities.

The officers also work with the national development and health ministries to support the “welfare needs” of those under quarantine, said DAC Lim, who is also commander of Bedok Police Division.

The officers wear appropriate protective gear in performing their duties, he added.

“We are very appreciative, very proud of the efforts and the hard work that's been put in by our police officers, as well as the safety and security managers,” said DAC Lim.

“Their dedication to duty, the sense of compassion, has been really exemplary,” he added. “SPF stands ready to continue to play our part to help bring this outbreak under control, regardless of how prolonged the situation may be.”

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, all with no recent travel history to China, said the health ministry.

This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 43, including six in critical condition.

Four more were discharged from hospital on Sunday, said the ministry, meaning that six people in total have recovered from the infection.

