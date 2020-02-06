Chinese aerobatics team will go for regular temperature, health monitoring while in Singapore: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Chinese aerobatics team set to perform at the upcoming Singapore Airshow, despite the travel restrictions on visitors from China, will go for regular temperature and health monitoring during their stay here, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 6).



This comes after airshow organiser Experia Events told CNA on Wednesday that the Ba Yi team was cleared to perform after careful consideration and medical assessment by relevant Government authorities, without elaborating further.

Netizens on social media have expressed their concerns, with many questioning whether the precautionary measures were sufficient.

MINDEF said that the Chinese team had taken "proactive" precautionary measures, including regular health checks and medical screening while they lived and trained at a military base in Tianjin.



Tianjin is about 1,000km away from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.



"(The team) also took precautionary measures during their military transport flight to Singapore and undergone temperature screening," MINDEF said.



The ministry noted that the Chinese team's participation in the airshow was surfaced to relevant government agencies.



"It was decided that ht Ba Yi team can continue to participate in Singapore Airshow 2020," MINDEF added.



Authorities had on Jan 31 announced more stringent travel restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus situation in Singapore, which has seen 30 confirmed cases so far.

Under the latest measures, new visitors of any nationality with recent travel history to mainland China will not be allowed entry or transit in Singapore.

In addition, those with Chinese passports, with the exception of Singapore permanent residents and long-term pass holders, will not be allowed to enter Singapore.



