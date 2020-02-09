Church linked to possible coronavirus cluster engaged cleaning company to disinfect premises, will suspend meetings

SINGAPORE: A church linked to a possible coronavirus cluster in Singapore said on Sunday (Feb 9) that it has engaged a professional cleaning company to disinfect its entire premises and will suspend meetings for at least two weeks.

“When the church got to know of the first case on Feb 7, right on the day itself, we engaged a professional cleaning company to disinfect our entire premises, using Ultima-S (410),” a spokesperson for The Life Church and Missions said in an email responding to CNA’s queries.

The church has also decided to suspend meetings for at least two weeks and will monitor the situation to see if meetings have to be postponed even longer, it said.

Five cases have been linked to the church, which is located at 146B Paya Lebar Road.

An infographic on possible and confirmed coronavirus clusters in Singapore as of Feb 8, 2020. (Graphic: Kenneth Choy, Source: MOH)

The figure includes a married couple from Wuhan (cases 8 and 9) as well as three Singaporeans (cases 31, 33 and 38) who had visited the church.

The Ministry of Health announced on Feb 8 that cases 8, 9 and 33 had links to the church, following further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

They include the married couple – both 56-year-old Chinese nationals from Wuhan – who arrived in Singapore together on Jan 19.



The third case is a 39-year-old Singaporean woman who did not have recent travel history to China, but had been in Malaysia from Jan 22 to Jan 29.

The other two Singaporeans – cases 31 and 38 – also have no recent travel history to China. But prior to hospital admission, both had been to The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The church premises has been closed to the general public since Friday. Only a few authorised personnel are allowed access, said the church spokesperson.

The church has posted an advisory on its website and is assisting police with contact tracing. Its Sunday service was livestreamed to members and is available on Youtube.

“When the church reopens for service again, we will abide by the advisory of MOH and perform temperature screening to look out for worshippers who may be feeling unwell. We will also prepare masks for those who have the need for them,” it said.

“Our church will pray for those who are infected and those who are deeply concerned over the virus, and we also seek prayers from all to tide through this crisis together.”

