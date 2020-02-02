No new cases of Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore, total remains at 18: MOH
SINGAPORE: The number of Wuhan coronavirus cases in Singapore remained at 18 with no new cases reported on Sunday (Feb 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a daily update.
None of the 18 previously announced cases is critically ill. All of them remain in stable condition, and most are improving, the ministry said.
As of noon on Sunday, 240 suspect cases have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, while test results for another 43 cases are pending.
MOH also gave more details on an 18th confirmed case which was announced on Saturday.
The 18th case, a 31 year-old Chinese woman who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22, reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore.
She was a travelling companion of the 12th confirmed case and was identified as a close contact on Jan 30.
She reported that she had not left her room at Home Suite View Hotel in Geylang until she was transferred to a government quarantine facility in the early hours of Jan 31.
While at the facility, she reported that she has had a cough since the day before. She was taken by an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where she was immediately isolated.
Tests confirmed her 2019-nCoV infection on Saturday afternoon. She is currently warded at NCID.
MOH has identified 251 close contacts of the 18 cases. Of the 182 who are still in Singapore, 179 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated.
Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining three close contacts, the ministry said.
Singapore on Friday announced that it will widen travel restrictions to include all new visitors with recent travel history to China. The expanded measures started at 11.59pm on Saturday.
As of 1pm on Sunday, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has refused entry to 15 travellers into Singapore, due to either their travel histories to mainland China in the last 14 days, or suspension of visa facilities.
They are of six nationalities - one Spanish, one British, one Malaysian, two US, five PRC and five Indian passport holders, ICA said.
On Saturday, authorities began distributing packs of four surgical masks for each Singapore household. There have been long queues for masks at pharmacies and retailers across the country.
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday also said that the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus situation could be "wider, deeper and longer" than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.
The Singapore Tourism Board has announced measures to help the tourism sector, including waiving licence fees for hotels, travel agents and tour guides.
