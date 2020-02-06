Condition worsens for 2 coronavirus patients in Singapore: MOH

SINGAPORE: The condition of two coronavirus patients in Singapore has worsened, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Feb 6).



"One is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and another requires additional oxygen support," it said in a press release.



Two new cases were also confirmed by the ministry on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 30. Both new cases are in a stable condition, MOH said.

Among the earlier 28 confirmed cases, one has been discharged.

Most of the other patients are "stable or improving," MOH said.



As of noon on Thursday, 310 of the suspect cases have tested negative for the coronavirus. Test results for the remaining 147 cases are pending, the ministry added.

ONE PATIENT DISCHARGED SO FAR



The first patient to be discharged was a 35-year-old man from Wuhan who was Singapore’s seventh confirmed case.

He had been “comprehensively tested negative” for the coronavirus, the ministry said on Feb 4.

His symptoms had “fully resolved” and consecutive tests over three days all came back negative, MOH’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak had told a press conference.

The man had tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 27. He arrived in Singapore four days before and went to Raffles Hospital after he developed symptoms on Jan 24. He was then transferred to NCID.

Singapore on Saturday widened travel restrictions to stop all new visitors of any nationality with recent travel history to mainland China from entering Singapore. These visitors are also not allowed to transit in Singapore.

The virus, believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 560 people and infected more than 28,000, the vast majority of them in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus outbreak a global emergency.

