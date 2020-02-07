Singaporeans who want to return from Hubei should contact MFA, embassy

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province who would like to return home should contact the Singapore Embassy in Beijing or the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



The MFA spokesperson said this on Friday (Feb 7) in response to media queries on whether there are arrangements to facilitate the return of Singaporeans from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to Singapore.



“Following the return of 92 Singaporeans on Jan 30 from Wuhan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continued to be in discussions with the relevant Chinese authorities on our plans for another flight to bring our fellow Singaporeans there back home.



"Singaporeans in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province who have yet to contact the Singapore Embassy in Beijing or the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and would like to return to Singapore are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible."

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in Parliament on Monday that Singapore will not leave any overseas citizen behind, in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has since killed more than 630 people and infected more than 31,100, mostly in China.



A total of 92 Singaporeans arrived home from Wuhan on Jan 30 via Scoot flight TR121.



Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong told reporters then that some Singaporeans were unable to come back because they are already symptomatic. He said it was "not safe" for them to be on the same plane as the 92 Singaporeans who returned home on Thursday morning.

There were 30 cases of novel coronavirus infection in Singapore as of Feb 6. Four of them are among those evacuated from Wuhan.

The contact information for the authorities are as below:



The Singapore Embassy in Beijing

Tel: +86-(10) 65321115 / +86 1391 0755 251

Email: singemb_bej@mfa.sg



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

