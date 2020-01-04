Chinese girl with pneumonia warded, isolated after travel to Wuhan: MOH

SINGAPORE: A Chinese girl with pneumonia has been warded in Singapore and isolated as a precautionary measure after travel to Wuhan, where there has an outbreak of the illness.

As of 2pm on Saturday (Jan 4), the Ministry Of Health (MOH) said it has been notified of a three-year-old female Chinese national with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan, where a seafood wholesale market has been associated with a cluster of pneumonia cases.

"The case has not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan associated with the cluster of pneumonia of unknown cause," MOH said.

"The case has been warded for further assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure," the ministry added.

The girl is in a stable condition and preliminary tests showed that she is positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common cause for childhood pneumonia.

"Investigations are ongoing to confirm this as the cause," MOH said.



As of Friday, China confirmed a total of 44 cases of a mystery viral pneumonia, including 11 "severe cases".



Authorities in Wuhan are still in the process of identifying the cause of the infection, but "influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus infection and other common respiratory diseases have been excluded", the Wuhan health commission said on Friday.



FIRST TEMPERATURE SCREENING AT CHANGI AIRPORT

Separately, Changi Airport has begun screening travellers from Wuhan, with the first temperature screening carried out on Saturday morning.

"We are monitoring the pneumonia situation in Wuhan closely. There is no evidence of people-to-people transmission, so will likely be just a normal fever outbreak," said Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"But after SARS in 2003, we cannot be complacent. In any case, it is a good occasion to remind and to exercise the public health measures."

Saturday's screening was uneventful, said Mr Khaw.





Singapore has two airlines connecting to Wuhan directly - Scoot and Urumqi Airlines.

On Thursday, MOH announced the implementation of temperature screenings at Changi Airport for all travellers arriving from Wuhan, with suspected cases being referred to hospitals for further assessment.

Health advisory posters for all travellers have also been put up at Changi Airport, with a health advisory provided to all inbound travellers on flights from Wuhan.