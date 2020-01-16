Singaporean man with pneumonia warded, isolated after travel to Wuhan: MOH

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man with pneumonia has been warded in Singapore and isolated after travelling to Wuhan, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Jan 16).



The 69-year-old man had travelled to Wuhan, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new strain of the coronavirus.

"He has been admitted for future assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure,” the ministry said, adding that the man is in stable condition.

The man had not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in the city, where many of the infected people worked.

Investigations are ongoing to establish if the case is linked to the Wuhan outbreak.

More than 40 cases of the disease and one death have been reported in Wuhan. Two cases have also been detected outside China, with one man in Japan and a woman in Thailand testing positive for the virus.

Both patients had been to Wuhan.

Japan and Thailand have both announced that they will increase monitoring ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

The US State Department has also issued a health alert update about travel to the Wuhan region.

Temperature screening has been implemented at Changi Airport for all travellers arriving from Wuhan. MOH has advised those travelling to Wuhan to monitor their health closely and to seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell.