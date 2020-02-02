15 barred from entering Singapore since travel restrictions imposed

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has barred 15 people from entering the country since the start of travel restrictions for those with recent travel history to China.

These restrictions, which came into place just before midnight on Saturday (Feb 1), are aimed at curbing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which has infected more than 14,500 people and killed more than 300 worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of 1pm on Sunday, those restricted included five with Chinese passports, five with Indian passports, as well as two from the United States, one from Spain, one from Britain and a Malaysian, the ICA said.

Noting only a third of those turned away were from China, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said: “The restrictions are not based on passports nor are they based on nationality."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the travel restrictions are necessary as Singapore’s small size and dense population makes it vulnerable to the spread of disease.

“I'm sure the Chinese government doesn't want (the coronavirus to spread). We don't want it,” he said.



Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam visits Changi Airport on Sunday, Feb 2. (Photo: Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah)

He noted Singapore’s medical and quarantine facilities could be “easily stretched” if the virus spread here.

“Our primary duty is to make sure Singaporeans are safe.”

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to the media during a visit to Changi Airport, where he was shown measures such as thermal screenings of passengers, that have been put into place following the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.



The ICA also noted the policy - which disallows entry to new visitors with recent travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days, regardless of nationality - does not apply to Chinese nationals who are already in the country.

Social visit passes for these people will be extended based on prevailing guidelines, and if approved will be extended by 30 days.

Further extensions will be considered based on these guidelines as well as other circumstances, the ICA said.

As of Saturday, more than 50 applications to extend the social visit passes of Chinese passport holders had been approved since the announcement of the suspension of new visas on Jan 31, the ICA said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage on the Wuhan coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram