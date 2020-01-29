2020 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released next Tuesday

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2020 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Feb 4 at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (Jan 29).

JAE applicants can obtain their posting results through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) or via SMS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students posted to a junior college (JC) or to Millennia Institute (MI) should report to these institutions at 7.30am on Feb 5, MOE said.

Those who are posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package that will be mailed to them.

STUDENT WHO WISH TO APPEAL

Students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should contact the JC of their choice directly by phone or email, MOE said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year’s exercise, it added.

The education ministry added that those who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also contact the MI directly via phone or email.

Meanwhile, students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal from 9am on Feb 4 to 4pm on Feb 7.

Those who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, MOE said.

Appeal outcomes will be released on Feb 20 at 9am, it added.

WUHAN VIRUS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

To enhance protection against the Wuhan coronavirus, MOE will be implementing a leave of absence (LOA), valid for a period of 14 days, for students and staff returning from mainland China.

This will apply to all MOE schools, including JCs and MI, polytechnics as well as ITEs.

Students posted to a JC or MI and returned from mainland China on Jan 22 or later should not report to their posted institutions on Feb 5. They will be placed on LOA for 14 days, starting from the day after arrival in Singapore.

Instead, they should call or email the JC or MI on Feb 5 to confirm their place.

